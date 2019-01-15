Donald Trump’s ‘hamberders’ typo savagely roasted by Burger King

U.S. President Donald Trump was savagely roasted by fast food giant Burger King after the president boasted about serving “over 1, 000 hamberders” to a football team.
On Tuesday, Trump tweeted about how he treated the University of Clemson national football champions to a fast-food dinner at the White House. However, the president misspelled the word “hamburgers.”
READ MORE: Trump treats Clemson football players to burgers and fries
“Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc,” Trump said in a tweet that has since been deleted. “Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!”
The tweet prompted Burger King to mock the president for the glaring typo.
“Due to a large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamberders. Just serving hamburgers today,” the Home of the Whopper said.
White House chefs would normally serve much fancier fare, but they are furloughed, staying home without paycheques as Trump fights with Congress over funding for a southern border wall.
Trump opted for takeout featuring silver platters filled with McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King burgers, along with other fast food grub.
“We have pizzas, we have 300 hamburgers, many, many french fries, all of our favourite foods,” Trump told reporters. “I want to see what’s here when we leave, because I don’t think it’s going to be much.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, Burger King’s tweet had been liked over 62,000 times.
Here’s a look at some of the reaction:
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.