Police investigating after snowmobile reported stolen from home in Innisfil

Police are investigating after a snowmobile was reported stolen in Innisfil.
According to South Simcoe police, on Saturday, a snowmobile was taken from the garage of a home in the Yonge Street and Lockhart Road area.
READ MORE: Police investigating after break-in reported at home in Bradford
Police say a 2017 Arctic Cat Cross Country snowmobile was reported stolen. Officers say the snowmobile is mostly black with fluorescent green stripes.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.