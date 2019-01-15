Crime
Police investigating after snowmobile reported stolen from home in Innisfil

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are investigating after a snowmobile was reported stolen from a home in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe police, on Saturday, a snowmobile was taken from the garage of a home in the Yonge Street and Lockhart Road area.

Police say a 2017 Arctic Cat Cross Country snowmobile was reported stolen. Officers say the snowmobile is mostly black with fluorescent green stripes.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

