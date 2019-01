Durham Regional Police say a person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Ajax.

Police said officers responded to a collision between a pickup truck and a car on Westney Road, just north of Kingston Road.

Const. George Tudos said one person, reportedly a female, was without vital signs. They have since been pronounced dead.

More to come.

