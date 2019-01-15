Winnipeg delays tabling of city budget

Winnipeg‘s 2019 budget will not be tabled on time.

The city’s financial plans were expected to be released in February.

On Tuesday, Mayor Brian Bowman said the budget’s release date is being pushed back to March in order for the province to give more detail on its funding levels for the city.

Last year, the province froze municipal funding at 2016 levels in an attempt to curb its own deficit. There is no indication whether or not that will change as Manitoba’s provincial government prepares to table its own 2019 budget.