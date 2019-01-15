Woman’s complaint leads to sexual assault charge against Calgary priest

Police in Calgary have arrested a Catholic priest who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a church more than six years ago.

Investigators say the woman told them last October about assaults at St. Mark Roman Catholic Church in the city’s northeast between September and October 2012.

The woman alleged she had been sexually touched without consent on several occasions by a priest.

A 62-year-old man was taken into custody on Friday.

Malcolm Joe D’Souza is charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is to make his next court appearance on Feb. 21.