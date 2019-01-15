Driver and occupants flee scene of downtown Peterborough crash: Police

A Peterborough man faces several charges following a crash in the downtown area on Monday night.

Police say shortly after 9 p.m., a pickup truck entered a construction zone and knocked over a street light in front of the Harvey’s restaurant.

Police say the driver and occupants then fled the scene on foot.

TRAFFIC: @PtboPolice and @PtboFireRescue are on scene of a single vehicle collision on Water Street near Sherbrooke, I'm told the driver fled on foot. Avoid the area if you can #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/c849mMneLr — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 15, 2019

No injuries were reported in the crash.

A 35-year-old man faces charges for several Highway Traffic Act offences, including driving while under suspension, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident and failure to report damage to property on a highway.

“As there are no criminal charges associated in this incident the name of the male is not being released,” said Lauren Gilchrist, Peterborough Police Service’s communications liaison.

A summons was issued for the man to attend court in Peterborough on March 25.