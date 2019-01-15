Traffic
January 15, 2019 10:13 am
Updated: January 15, 2019 10:29 am

Driver and occupants flee scene of downtown Peterborough crash: Police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A 35-year-old Peterborough man is facing charges following a crash on Water Street on Monday night. Shortly after 9, a pickup truck drove into a construction zone and knocked over a street light in front of the Harveys restaurant. Police say the driver then fled the scene on foot.

A A

A Peterborough man faces several charges following a crash in the downtown area on Monday night.

Police say shortly after 9 p.m., a pickup truck entered a construction zone and knocked over a street light in front of the Harvey’s restaurant.

READ MORE: Cobourg woman accused of driving with twice the legal limit of alcohol

Police say the driver and occupants then fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

A 35-year-old man faces charges for several Highway Traffic Act offences, including driving while under suspension, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident and failure to report damage to property on a highway.

READ MORE: Rollover on Highway 7 near Peterborough

“As there are no criminal charges associated in this incident the name of the male is not being released,” said Lauren Gilchrist, Peterborough Police Service’s communications liaison.

A summons was issued for the man to attend court in Peterborough on March 25.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
downtown Peterborough
peterborough crash
Peterborough Police
pickup crash
Water Street
Water Street Crash

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.