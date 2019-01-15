Crime
January 15, 2019 10:48 am
Updated: January 15, 2019 11:04 am

One jailed in theatre stabbing that put 50-year-old in hospital

By Online Journalist  Global News

Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre.

One man is in hospital and another is behind bars after a stabbing in the east Exchange District Monday afternoon.

Winnipeg police said the 50-year-old victim was working security at Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre when the suspect allegedly jumped over a counter and crossed a protective glass barrier.

The victim asked the suspect to leave, at which point the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper body.

The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, since upgraded to stable.

Louis-Nicolas Lamoureux-Gagne, 47, has been charged with aggravated assault and possessing a weapon, and has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

