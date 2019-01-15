Police investigating after break-in reported at home in Bradford

Police are investigating after a break-in was reported at a home in Bradford.
According to South Simcoe police, on Saturday at around 2:45 p.m., the owner of a home in the 10th Sideroad and Holland Street West area left for the weekend.
When the homeowner returned on Monday just after 12 a.m., they discovered their home had been broken into and several items had been stolen.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
