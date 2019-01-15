Cobourg woman accused of driving with twice the legal limit of alcohol
A Cobourg woman is accused of driving with twice the legal limit of alcohol following a traffic stop in Otonabee South Monaghan Township earlier this month.
Peterborough Police Service say around 8:50 a.m. on Jan. 5, an officer in the area of County Road 2 and County Road 28 saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer pulled the vehicle over and discovered an odour of alcohol on the driver’s breath.
Police allege a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system while operating a motor vehicle.
Amelia Erin Albert, 21, of King Street in Cobourg, was arrested and charged with having a blood alcohol concentration above 80 mgs.
She was also charged with speeding and being a young driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero, both offences under the Highway Traffic Act.
Albert was served with an automatic 90-day drivers’ licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.
She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 22.
