Crime
January 15, 2019 9:51 am

Cobourg woman accused of driving with twice the legal limit of alcohol

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Cobourg woman is accused of driving with twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

File / Global News
A A

A Cobourg woman is accused of driving with twice the legal limit of alcohol following a traffic stop in Otonabee South Monaghan Township earlier this month.

Peterborough Police Service say around 8:50 a.m. on Jan. 5, an officer in the area of County Road 2 and County Road 28 saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer pulled the vehicle over and discovered an odour of alcohol on the driver’s breath.

READ MORE: Toronto man loses driver’s licence after disclosing marijuana use to doctor


Story continues below

Police allege a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system while operating a motor vehicle.

Amelia Erin Albert, 21, of King Street in Cobourg, was arrested and charged with having a blood alcohol concentration above 80 mgs.

She was also charged with speeding and being a young driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero, both offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

Albert was served with an automatic 90-day drivers’ licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 22.

WATCH: New impaired driving rules give police sweeping powers

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Amelia Albert
Cobourg
Drunk Driving
Impaired
Impaired Driving
Peterborough polic
Peterborough Police Service
twice the legal limit

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.