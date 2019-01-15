Convicted child killers to make appeal in Regina court room

Regina couple Tammy and Kevin Goforth convicted of killing a four-year-old girl and harming her younger two-year-old sister will have their appeal heard in court Tuesday, Jan. 15th.

The convicted child killers let the four-year-old starve in their care, causing her to have a heart attack and later die in hospital. Her younger sister narrowly escaped the same fate, she was also found severely malnourished with numerous injuries.

When the Goforths were sentenced in 2016, the judge said their actions were cruel and inhumane.

Tammy Goforth was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years. She was also given five years for causing bodily harm to the younger sister.

She is appealing both her sentence and conviction, saying the sentence is too heavy and she wants a second chance to her explain herself. If granted a second trial she wants a judge rather than a jury to decide her case.

Kevin Goforth was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 15 years in prison with no chance of parole and was given five years to be served concurrently for causing bodily harm to the younger sister.

He is appealing his sentence saying it’s too harsh and aggressive.