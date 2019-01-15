Consumer
Brandon Bus Lines cancels service to Winnipeg

Brandon Bus Lines will no longer be running between Winnipeg and Brandon.

A popular bus line for Brandonites traveling to and from Winnipeg won’t be on the road much longer.

Brandon Bus Lines posted online they’ll be canceling their scheduled service between the two cities, starting Friday.

The company says low ridership is the reason for stopping.

The bus service started in hopes of filling the Greyhound gap when it stopped on Oct. 1.

