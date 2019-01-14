3 children found dead after getting trapped inside chest freezer

LIVE OAK, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say three young children playing outside climbed into an unplugged chest freezer and died when they couldn’t get out.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office said the children, ages 1, 4 and 6, couldn’t be revived when they were found on Sunday at a home in Live Oak in north Florida.

Officials said the kids lived at the house with the grandmother of two of the children and the other child’s mother. The women were roommates.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that one of the women went inside to use the restroom and couldn’t find the children upon returning.

The women searched the property and found the children in the freezer.

The sheriff’s office said foul play isn’t suspected. The case will be forwarded for review to prosecutors.