Police find 44 dead dogs in woman’s freezer, 130 more living in ‘deplorable, inhumane’ conditions

Police in New Jersey have charged a woman after officers say they found 44 dead dogs packaged in plastic bags and stored in freezers while another 130 dogs were living in “deplorable and inhumane conditions.”

Authorities responded to a home in Shamong Township to help with a home inspection conducted by Burlington County Health Department. When officers arrived, they say they saw evidence of animal cruelty upon the many breeds of dogs in the home.

“The odour of animal feces and ammonia permeated the inside of the residence, which caused several of the responders to experience dizziness and nausea,” New Jersey State Police said in a statement.

Authorities noted four dogs were found in critical condition and were rushed to an emergency vet clinic.

“Although the circumstances surrounding the demise of the 44 dogs that were discovered inside plastic bags in freezers remain under investigation, the deplorable and inhumane living conditions the rescued dogs were forced to endure is tragic,” Col. Patrick Callahan of the New Jersey State Police said. “Troopers take an oath to protect and safeguard life, including the lives and well-being of pets, which can be vulnerable to abuse.”

Police charged Donna Roberts with animal cruelty.