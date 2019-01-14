Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brings town hall tour to Brock University in St. Catharines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will bring his much talked about town hall tour to Brock University on Tuesday night.

Officials are expecting a large crowd to pack the Ian Beddis Gymnasium at the St. Catharines campus for the event.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and the town hall begins at 7 p.m.

It is the only Ontario stop on the prime minister’s cross-country tour, which started last week.

Trudeau’s previous town halls in Kamloops, B.C., and Regina have made headlines.

A man was booed at the Regina event after saying, “Christianity and Islam don’t mix,” and Trudeau was grilled about immigration in Kamloops.

There is no cost to attend Tuesday night’s town hall, but space is limited to the first 2,000 people.