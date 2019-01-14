West Kelowna man sentenced for shooting roommate

With credit for time served, a West Kelowna man will be facing 40 months in prison for shooting his roommate and then bear-spraying a Walmart employee who tried to stop him from stealing while out on bail.

With credit for time served, Maskell has been sentenced to almost 40 months: 1,011 days in jail for the shooting and another 180 days for the Walmart incident. That means he’ll be in a penitentiary. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) January 14, 2019

Court heard that Charles Maskell fired two shots after getting into a heated argument with his roommate Robert Delve.

The first one was a warning shot, but the second one hit Delve in the abdomen.

READ MORE: Jury trial avoided for man charged in West Kelowna shooting

The bullet is still in Delve to this day, according to the Crown.

But both the Crown and the defence agreed during sentencing that there was no intent to kill.

Maskell was originally charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of assault causing bodily harm and possession of a loaded firearm without a licence.

WATCH: (Aired Dec. 14, 2018) Charles Maskell was originally accused of attempted murder but has now pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault causing bodily harm, among others



Then, while out on bail in August 2018, court heard that Maskell put some meat in his back pocket while in a Walmart, left the store without paying and bear-sprayed the loss prevention officer who tried to stop him.

It’s suspected that Maskell was on methamphetamine at the time.

READ MORE: Kelowna man pleads guilty to 2013 murder of Theresa Neville

Maskell was dressed in an orange jumpsuit as he appeared via video link from Okanagan Correctional Centre for sentencing.

The total sentence of about four years for both crimes is around the range asked for by the Crown.

The defence had asked for a sentence of two years less a day, plus three years of probation. Defence lawyer Paul McMurray said he was hoping to keep the 61-year-old man out of the penitentiary.

McMurray said he needed time to consult with Maskell before deciding whether or not to appeal.