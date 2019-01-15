Passerby alerts emergency crews to fire at rural Kingston home

Kingston Fire and Rescue was called to the scene of a house fire at 3439 Highway 38, just north of Orser Road in rural Kingston, at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The call came from a passerby, who noticed smoke coming from the roof of a large home.

Kingston Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Donaldson said no one was home at the time of the fire.

“The first team to enter noticed there was large amounts of smoke in the house so they went in, found the fire and extinguished it at that time,” said Donaldson.

Twenty-five firefighters from Kingston Fire and Rescue were on the scene as well as several tanker trucks.

The property is in a rural area, challenging fire crews as they scrambled to get water to the home, which is set back about 500 metres from the road.

“Our pumpers come to supply water to the fire. We are also utilizing our tanker shuttle operations to supply the pumpers with water from remote areas,” Donaldson explained.

The fire marshal has now been called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. There is no cost estimate in terms of damage to the structure.