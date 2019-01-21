Those Old Radio Shows, Jan. 25-26

Hour 1: Voyage of the Scarlet Queen, Ep. 3 – The Spaniard & the Pirates; Amos & Andy – Kingfish’s Car is Stolen
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – I Love You Again
Hour 3: Cisco Kid – Avalanche at Arrow Pass; Green Hornet-Figure in the Photograph
Hour 4: Burns & Allen – Gracie Takes on the Household Budget; Casey Crime Photographer – Graveyard Gertie
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers, Ep.89 – Double Edge; Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Blue Rock Matter
Hour 2: Dark Fantasy – Pennsylvania Turnpike; Escape – The Boiling Sea
Hour 3: Hancock’s half Hour – Syd’s Mystery Tour; Red Ryder – Dobie Town
Hour 4: The Weird Circle – Ancient Mariner; You Are There – The Listening Years
Hour 5: Richard Diamond – The Baseball Matter; The Aldrich Family – Henry Sends Candy to Two Girls
