Those Old Radio Shows, Jan. 25-26

Friday, Jan. 25:

Hour 1: Voyage of the Scarlet Queen, Ep. 3 – The Spaniard & the Pirates; Amos & Andy – Kingfish’s Car is Stolen

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – I Love You Again

Hour 3: Cisco Kid – Avalanche at Arrow Pass; Green Hornet-Figure in the Photograph

Hour 4: Burns & Allen – Gracie Takes on the Household Budget; Casey Crime Photographer – Graveyard Gertie

Saturday, Jan. 26:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers, Ep.89 – Double Edge; Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Blue Rock Matter

Hour 2: Dark Fantasy – Pennsylvania Turnpike; Escape – The Boiling Sea

Hour 3: Hancock’s half Hour – Syd’s Mystery Tour; Red Ryder – Dobie Town

Hour 4: The Weird Circle – Ancient Mariner; You Are There – The Listening Years

Hour 5: Richard Diamond – The Baseball Matter; The Aldrich Family – Henry Sends Candy to Two Girls