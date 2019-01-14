Toronto police probing videos appearing to show officers taking women to nightclub in cruiser

The Toronto police professional standards unit is investigating multiple videos posted online that appear to show two uniformed officers taking a group of women between nightclubs, playing videos on the in-cruiser computer and posing for photos.

The videos, which were posted on the Instagram account @citizen.to Monday afternoon, were reportedly captured late Sunday and/or early Monday.

The poster of the videos told Global News the women, whose identities aren’t known, were at a birthday party at a McCaul Street and Queen Street West-area restaurant before they were driven to a nightclub near Spadina Avenue and King Street West.

READ MORE: 2 Toronto police officers accused of stealing marijuana, getting stoned on the job

The women can be seen walking into a marked Toronto police cruiser in one video with the caption, “Typically they have to take me by force.”

“Uber is here,” one of the women can be heard saying before they get into the back seat of the cruiser.

“There’s no leg room,” another woman said.

The next videos posted appear to be in the back of the cruiser. Music videos can be seen and heard playing on the computer in the police cruiser.

“The best is that we’re listening to k-os and he was at Marbl the other night,” one of the women can be heard saying in a video with the caption “Uber’s here.”

A separate video with the caption, “Thank you @torontopolice for the safe ride to the bar tonight,” appears to zoom in on a list of YouTube videos.

In one of the videos, an officer can be seen holding the arms of a woman while she is handcuffed. The woman can be seen as another laughing woman and the other officer can be seen looking on.

A similar video, with the caption, “Officer, I didn’t know being basic was a crime,” a woman in handcuffs can be seen waving at the camera while another woman, who is putting on lipstick, appears to be wearing a loose-fitting pair of handcuffs. The camera then zooms in on one of the officers’ uniforms.

READ MORE: Toronto police video appears to show suspect pulling out gun inside cruiser, investigation launched

When contacted about the videos Monday afternoon, Toronto police said the Instagram post was flagged for further review.

“The material has been referred to professional standards for a review of possible misconduct,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told Global News in a written statement.

“We cannot confirm the identity of those in the posts but we believe they are constables from 52 Division.”

Police didn’t confirm the identities of the two officers. Spokespersons noted the investigation is still in the early stages and no one is facing any charges. It’s not clear what, if any, disciplinary action the officers might face.