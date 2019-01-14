New rural development minister is first Nova Scotia woman in federal cabinet

Canada’s inaugural minister of rural economic development is herself a first – the first Nova Scotia woman in the federal cabinet.

MP Bernadette Jordan was sworn into the newly minted portfolio in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet Monday morning, after MP Scott Brison announced his sudden departure last week.

Jordan was also the first woman elected to represent her riding of South Shore-St. Margarets, in 2015.

Before her time in Ottawa, Jordan worked in the community newspaper industry and for the local Health Services Foundation in Bridgewater.

Bridgewater Mayor David Mitchell, who said “community” is the first word that comes to mind when asked about Jordan, said she will be a great advocate for rural communities in her new role.

Jordan will be tasked with creating a rural-development strategy, including bringing high-speed internet to rural communities and help in rural infrastructure development, the Prime Minister’s Office said.