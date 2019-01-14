Orillia’s fire chief to retire after 33 years of service

After 33 years of service, Orillia’s fire chief, Ralph Dominelli will retire this year.

According to a release issued by the city on Monday, Dominelli will be retiring effective April 30.

Dominelli began his career in fire services as a volunteer firefighter in Orillia in 1986. After a short stint with the Toronto Fire Service, he returned to Orillia as a full-time firefighter in 1993.

According to the release, Dominelli served as a lieutenant, captain, and deputy fire chief before becoming the city’s fire chief in 2008.

“Chief Dominelli’s successful career is a huge achievement,” Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said in the release. “Council thanks him for his strong leadership and dedicated service to the City of Orillia, where he and his team have provided an invaluable service to our citizens. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

City officials say Dominelli’s last day will be March 29.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve with the current and past members of the Orillia Fire Department during my career at the City of Orillia,” Dominelli said in the release. “I am proud of all the accomplishments we have achieved and I know the Orillia Fire Department will continue to provide the most efficient and effective service to the Orillia community.”

According to the release, city council is currently reviewing options for the leadership of the fire department.