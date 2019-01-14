Peter Watts’ friends, family gather at Calgary hospital

Friends and family have been gathering and holding vigil at a Calgary hospital for well-known 770 CHQR talk show host Peter Watts.

The host of the Alberta Morning News was taken to hospital in mid-December fighting a blood infection.

He was released from ICU at one point, but took a turn for the worse last week and is now in a medically induced coma.

His family has been advised that he is not expected to recover.

Prior to his tenure at CHQR, Peter was a well-known media personality who was among the first staff at TSN.

The 68-year-old also worked at CBC and did media relations for a number of Calgary sports teams.

–with files from Tony King