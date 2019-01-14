Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says ‘snowflake’ interview was ‘100 per cent fabricated’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is denying ever taking part in an interview with British tabloid Daily Star.

Chances are some of The Rock‘s legion of loving fans were heartbroken to hear his thoughts on “generation snowflake.” Fortunately for them, Johnson is categorically denying the legitimacy of the interview.

“The interview never happened,” Johnson assured Friday on Instagram. “Never said those words. 100% false. If I ever had an issue with someone, a group, community or a generation — I’d seek them out, create dialogue and do my best to understand them.”

“Criticizing ain’t my style,” Johnson explained. “I don’t cast stones and we all get to be who we are.”

The article published by Daily Star had reported quotes from Johnson dismissing the current generation.

“We thankfully now live in a world that has progressed over the last 30 or 40 years,” the tabloid quoted him as saying. “People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want. That can only be a good thing—but generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backward.”

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson teases Giannis Antetokounmpo

“I don’t have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it,” Johnson had allegedly said. “That’s democracy.”

The seemingly debunked article had “The Rock” saying: “So many good people fought for freedom and equality — but this generation is looking for a reason to be offended… If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended — and that is not what so many great men and women fought for.”

Johnson promised he would never speak on the “snowflake generation,” but definitely supports the “tequila generation.”