January 14, 2019 12:45 pm

Teens rob Liquor Mart and assault, threaten cop’s life, say Winnipeg police

By Online Journalist  Global News

A group of teens have been arrested for a Liquor Mart robbery.

A group of Winnipeg teens are in custody after a break-and-enter to a Henderson Highway Liquor Mart and a struggle with police.

Police said that a number of youth suspects knocked bottles on the floor and ran away with around $740 in booze.

The first suspect was found near Brazier Street and Hazel Avenue. Police said he was arrested after a violent struggle and threatened to kill two officers.

The second suspect was arrested after a foot chase near Henderson Highway and Helmsdale Avenue. During the pursuit, he allegedly thew a liquor bottle at an officer.

With the help of the K9 Unit, police tracked the third suspect to a yard in the 200 block of Helmsdale Avenue.

A 14-year-old has been charged with mischief, assault, uttering death threats, possessing property obtained by crime, theft under $5,000, and failing to comply with a sentence. He also had an outstanding warrant for two counts of failing to comply.

A 16-year-old faces charges of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, mischief, failing to comply with conditions, and theft under $5,000.

Both suspects were detained in custody.

A second 16-year-old was charged with theft under $5,000 and was released on a promise to appear.

