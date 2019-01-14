Crime
Peterborough man arrested while refuelling stolen pickup: OPP

Peterborough County OPP arrested a man for allegedly driving a pickup truck stolen from Oshawa.

A Peterborough man faces theft charges after OPP say he was gassing up a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Saturday.

Peterborough County OPP say around 5 a.m. on Saturday, officers were at a gas station on Lansdowne Street to refuel their cruiser when they noticed a pickup without front or rear licence plates. The driver was refuelling the vehicle at the time.

Officers determined the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 had been reported stolen from a warehouse in Oshawa, so they arrested the driver at the scene.

Steven Irvine, 31, of Peterborough was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 30.

