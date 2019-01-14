Lifestyle
January 14, 2019 4:23 pm

Adopt A Pal: Playful puppies looking for a new home

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Giant Breed Rescue tells Global News Morning some of the responsibilities a foster parent has while looking after a dog.

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Giant Breed Rescue drops by with some playful puppies, adding some brightness to a January Monday.

Braxton is a six-month-old Labrador Retriever mix. He likes to play around and can fit in well with both kids and other pets.

Braxton is looking for a forever home.

File / Global News

Evie is 10-and-half weeks old. She loves to play around and find someone to smooch and cuddle up to.

Evie is looking to begin 2019 with a new family.

Giant Breed Rescue

Tank may sound like a scary dog, but the only thing he may hit you with is a bunch of kisses. Tank is ready to find his loving home. He can get along with other pets and kids as well.

Tank wants to find his forever home.

Giant Breed Rescue

Annie is a playful little pooch looking for a home to run around in. Even though she likes to get around the house, she won’t forget to give her loved ones a smooch.

Annie (right) eagerly gives kisses and plays with Tank (left) during Adopt A Pal.

File / Global News

Giant Breed Rescue is always on the hunt for foster parents to help ensure every dog has a temporary home before being adopted. Fosters also help train puppies about being good pets like not going to the bathroom inside the home.

More information about Giant Breed Rescue can be found here.

WATCH: Giant Breed Rescue drops by Global News Morning.

