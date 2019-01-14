Police seek to identify suspect after break-in reported at Cookstown coffee shop
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a coffee shop in Cookstown was reportedly broken into.
According to South Simcoe police, on Dec. 25, at around 2 a.m., a suspect was caught on surveillance footage breaking into a coffee shop in the Queen Street and King Street North area.
Police say the suspect left the shop with a quantity of cash.
Officers are now searching for a man around five feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build and facial hair. He was seen wearing a maroon coat, grey sweater, dark jeans, a hat and white gloves.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8377).
