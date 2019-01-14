Crime
Peterborough man accused of threatening bar patrons, police officers

Greg Davis
A Peterborough man is accused of uttering threats including against police officers early Sunday.

A Peterborough man was arrested and charged early Sunday with causing a disturbance and threatening officers following an incident downtown.

Police stated Monday that shortly after 2 a.m., an officer on general patrol saw a man in the area of King and George streets allegedly shouting, swearing and attempting to “engage several bar patrons in a fight before turning his attention on police.”

Officers told the man to leave the area as he was causing a disturbance. It’s alleged he continued to yell obscenities at another group of bar patrons on King Street.

As a result of the investigation, the man was placed under arrest for causing a disturbance. During the incident the accused allegedly threatened officers.

Michael Dean Shaw, 28, of Maniece Avenue, was charged with causing a disturbance and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31.

