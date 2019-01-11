Peterborough County OPP issue pair of impaired driving charges
Peterborough County OPP issued two impaired driving charges in separate incidents on Thursday evening.
Around 5:30 p.m., OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision on County Road 40 in Douro-Dummer Township. Police say the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
As a result of the investigation, Michael Bendl, 30, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80-plus, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired and failure to remain at the scene of a crash.
He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 5.
Three hours later, OPP stopped a vehicle on Lindsay Road in Selwyn Township. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
Kevin Davis, 42, of Fenelon Township, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80-plus.
He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 12.
