Peterborough County OPP issue pair of impaired driving charges

Peterborough County OPP issued two impaired driving charges in separate incidents on Thursday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision on County Road 40 in Douro-Dummer Township. Police say the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

READ MORE: Scott Thompson: Driving or returning empties, you still have civil rights

As a result of the investigation, Michael Bendl, 30, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80-plus, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired and failure to remain at the scene of a crash.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 5.

READ MORE: Canada’s new impaired driving laws are now in effect — here’s what to know

Three hours later, OPP stopped a vehicle on Lindsay Road in Selwyn Township. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Kevin Davis, 42, of Fenelon Township, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 12.

WATCH: Police in Canada can now demand breath samples in bars, at home