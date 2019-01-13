Weather
January 13, 2019 7:25 pm

Edmonton Deep Freeze event benefits from less-than-freezing temps

Milder temperatures proved to be beneficial for Edmonton’s annual Deep Freeze Festival this weekend.

Organizers said 38,000 people attended the 12th annual festival on Saturday, and a total of 60,000 to 70,000 people were expected to enjoy the festivities throughout the weekend, which could break an attendance record.

“It’s all about people getting cold the week just before and then, all of a sudden, the weather breaking and having great, great weather,” organizer Christy Morin said.

The festival is held every year along Alberta Avenue to celebrate Edmonton’s northern climate with authentic cultural and heritage winter games and family fun. Some of the activities include deep freezer races, ice carvers and live performers.

“It’s just been super good. The kids have smiles, rosy cheeks, runny noses — everything you want in a winter festival,” Morin said.

This year’s event also included a Ukrainian Cultural Day and Francophone Cultural Day as well as Indigenous cultural performances throughout the weekend.

The Deep Freeze Festival is free and funded by donations.

