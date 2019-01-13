Police warn of fraudulent iPhone X sales in Peel Region

Peel Regional Police are warning the public about a scam they say is occurring in Mississauga and Brampton involving fraudulent models of the iPhone X.

Police said they have been made aware of several incidents in which an individual is allegedly selling what looks like an authentic iPhone X on a classified website, but the device turns out to be fake.

Investigators said the transactions often include a fake bill of sale, and when potential buyers examine the phone, they believe that it is real because of similar characteristics to the iPhone X.

It is only after the sale has been made and the purchaser attempts to use the phone that they realize it is fake, police explained.

Police said they are aware of people who have not reported these transactions because they feel embarrassed but are asking anyone who was affected to come forward in an effort to catch those responsible.

Officials are also asking the public to be extra cautious when purchasing items online and encourage buyers to use Peel’s safe exchange zones.