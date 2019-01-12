Foggy conditions causing delays at YLW in Kelowna

If you’re flying in or out of Kelowna this morning, your flight may be delayed.

Foggy conditions are currently blanking the Central Okanagan, and Kelowna International Airport says flights are being impacted by poor visibility.

Flights at YLW are currently being impacted by fog and poor visibility. Please check and monitor the status of your flight on your airline's website or at https://t.co/R2196AylHZ as conditions may change. — Kelowna Airport (@ylwkelowna) January 12, 2019

To see if your flight has been delayed, YLW says to check the arrivals page and depatures page of its website.

Below are some of Saturday morning’s flights that were impacted as of 8:30 a.m.

According to Environment Canada, the fog patches will dissipate this morning. The national weather service is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a high of 2 degrees C.