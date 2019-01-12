Canada
January 12, 2019 11:39 am
Updated: January 12, 2019 11:45 am

Foggy conditions causing delays at YLW in Kelowna

By Online Journalist  Global News

Foggy conditions are delaying some flights at Kelowna International Airport.

NavCanada
A A

If you’re flying in or out of Kelowna this morning, your flight may be delayed.

Foggy conditions are currently blanking the Central Okanagan, and Kelowna International Airport says flights are being impacted by poor visibility.

READ MORE: Canadians warned about U.S. travel delays as TSA agents call in sick amid shutdown

To see if your flight has been delayed, YLW says to check the arrivals page and depatures page of its website.

Below are some of Saturday morning’s flights that were impacted as of 8:30 a.m.

The arrivals section of YLW’s website as of 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2019.

Kelowna International Airport

The departures section of YLW’s website as of 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2019.

Kelowna International Airport

According to Environment Canada, the fog patches will dissipate this morning. The national weather service is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a high of 2 degrees C.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Airport
central okanagan
Delayed flights
Flight Delay
Foggy Conditions
Kelowna
kelowna airport
kelowna international airport
Okanagan
Travel
YLW

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.