Flu season hitting Okanagan kids hard

It’s the peak of the flu season and Interior Health is making another push for vaccinations.

The number of confirmed cases within the region remains high.

“We’re seeing between 120 to 150 cases per week over the last few weeks,” said medical health officer Dr. Karin Goodison.

While other strains of influenza often primarily affect adults over the age of 65, this year’s H1N1 strain is hitting younger adults and children.

“This year, we’re really seeing an impact in people under the age of 10,” Goodison said.

In the Okanagan, 50 children under the age of 10 have been hospitalized this season, compared to nine in the last H1N1 season, three years ago.

“And that’s why we’re putting this message out today, ” Dr. Goodison said. “Just to say it’s not too late to get your shot.”

She said the warning is especially important for parents of children under the age of five.