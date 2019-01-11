Cobourg bakery expanding operations, hiring 50 new full-time employees

A baked goods manufacturing company in Cobourg, Ont,, is expanding its operations and hiring 50 new full-time employees.

Maplehurst Bakeries produces a line of white and chocolate cakes as well as Swiss rolls and fruit cake. Manager Larry Brandt says the plant is expanding and adding more full-time roles due to increased demand.

“We just secured some ice cake business that has allowed us to add two new production lines and an additional 50 employees to secure the lines for the two shifts,” he explained.

The company has been hosting job fairs this month, and the response has been steady. On Friday, a number of people were dropping off resumes hoping to secure a position with the company.

“It’s difficult to find full-time work in town,” said Tristan Richardson. “I’ve applied at a few other places but I can never find the hours. If they can give me full-time hours here then I’m all for it.”

Christopher Ferguson is also hoping to join the production line at the Division Street plant.

“I’m looking to relocate from Guelph and get closer to my family,” he said.

Maplehurst has been in Cobourg for almost 25 years and has grown a number of times. The company was formerly known as Weston Bakery.

“This plant started in 1994 as the Weston Fruit Cake Company with 35 people and now will grow to a plant with over 200,” said Brandt.

That could include former workers such as Nick Waycott.

“It’s very laid-back. Everyone here is really nice,” Waycott said. “They’re real easy to get along with. Everyone here who’s higher up wants to see all of us who are lower do well.”

Maplehurst is the biggest Weston cake plant in Canada. The U.S. makes up 60 per cent of its market.

Another job fair is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19.