Police searching for missing 74-year-old man last seen in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police say they have launched a massive search for a missing 74-year-old man.

Alber Marbena was last seen in the area of Humberline Drive and Finch Avenue West on Thursday around 9:30 p.m.

Police said he is familiar with Toronto’s transit system and are concerned for his safety.

Peel Regional Police first announced that Marbena was missing on Thursday, after he was last seen at his residence in the area of Saintsbury Crescent and Egypt Drive in Brampton earlier in the day.

Police have launched a “level three” search, which is the highest level and gives officers the ability to deploy any resources needed.

They have since deployed their mounted unit, K9 unit and are using a drone in their search.

Marbena is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall with a medium build, brown eyes, a white mustache and brown glasses.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black leather jacket, a black hat and red and white Converse running shoes.

Anyone who spots Marbena or has any information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.