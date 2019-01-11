Peterborough Public Health to hold radon information session

Peterborough Public Health is hosting a free education session next week to raise awareness about the health risks associated with radon gas.

According to the health unit, radon exposure is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in Ontario.

“Radon is responsible for anywhere from 1,080 to 1,550 cancer cases in Ontario each year,” said Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health.

“This colourless, odourless gas can build up in lower levels of buildings unbeknownst to those living there. We strongly encourage residents to learn more about how to test their homes to keep their families safe.”

The session is scheduled for Jan. 19 at the health unit at 185 King St. from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

During the session, a public health inspector will give an interactive presentation that reviews the current research on radon gas, describes the health risks and explains how to detect and prevent it in homes.

The session is limited to 50 participants and homeowners who attend will receive a free radon test kit that includes free shipping to the lab. Homeowners will also be asked to provide consent to share their test results with Peterborough Public Health.

Have you ever heard of #radon? It's an odourless, tasteless, invisible gas that is the #1 cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. Wondering how you get exposed? Learn more here + call to register for a FREE education session (home test kit included). https://t.co/SxsfIKq1CZ pic.twitter.com/Y8jq6zR1LU — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) January 10, 2019

“Radon is a radioactive gas that can enter the home many ways: through cracks in foundation floors and walls, gaps in service pipes, open floor drains, or any other area of exposed soil,” said Public Health inspector Wanda Tonus who will lead the education sessions. “Due to the nature of radon, it’s impossible to predict the likelihood of its occurrence in a home based on age or location of a home. All homes should be tested.”

Testing involves a detector placed on the lowest lived-in level of a home for three months. It will then be mailed to the lab for testing. Results will then be disclosed to homeowners.

To register for the session, call 705-743-1000 ext. 232.