What’s happening, Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

Forecasters are calling for chilly weather this weekend, but there are plenty of activities to keep you warm across the Waterloo region.

If you prefer to be outside, you can go for a skate at Carl Zehr rink or hit the slopes at Chicopee.

If you are looking for indoor activities in the Waterloo region, here are some suggestions for kids and adults alike.

Heavy is the Head (Kitchener)

Smash Wrestling will be at the Tannery Event Centre on Friday night for its latest TV taping.

The main event will be a triple-threat championship match between John Greed, Tarik and Matt Cross.

Carmen (Kitchener)

The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony will team up with students, instructors and alumni from the Wilfrid Laurier University Faculty of Music to perform the classic opera Carmen on Friday and Saturday nights at Centre in the Square.

There will be a pre-concert talk at 7 p.m. to allow patrons to learn more about the music and composers.

Christmas Bird Count for Kids (Cambridge)

The Charitable Research Reserve has teamed up with the Waterloo Region Nature Kids to host this free family event at the rare ECO Centre.

Guests are being asked to bundle up, as they will spend 90 minutes or so outside, but they can warm up afterward with hot chocolate as the totals are tallied.

Canadian Cornhole Championships (Kitchener)

If you are looking to try a new activity, why not give this classic game a shot?

The opening round of the national championships will take place at the Edelweiss Tavern on Saturday. The event will also feature a beginners’ Q&A as well as matches for beginners and seasoned players.

Little Medical School Open House (Kitchener)

The Little Medical School of Waterloo will be hosting an open house at the Downtown Community Centre in Kitchener from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The event will offer attendees an opportunity to role play as doctors, test out medical tools, do some crafts and play games.

Smart Waterloo Youth Forum (Waterloo)

The Region of Waterloo is on a shortlist of municipalities with a chance to win the Smart Cities Challenge, which comes with a $50-million prize.

This Sunday, there will be a youth forum at Rim Park to source ideas and input from young people between the ages of 11 and 17. There will be activities, conversations and games.

