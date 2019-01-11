Terry Crews says Kevin Hart needs to ‘acknowledge the pain of other people’

Kevin Hart finally announced on Wednesday that he will not be hosting the 2019 Oscars and that the topic will receive “no more energy” from The Upside actor.

On Jan. 10, Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews appeared on BuzzFeed News’ AM to DM to discuss many things, but a main topic was people needing to take accountability for their own actions.

Crews, who worked with Hart in 2004’s Soul Plane, was asked about his position on the comedian’s situation and if he did enough to make amends with the LGBTQ community.

“It’s wild because he feels like he’s being attacked,” Crews shared. “He is right to feel the way he feels … You react the way you feel. He feels he’s being attacked. But the truth is, he’s not.”

“The truth is, Kevin, you’re not being attacked,” Crews continued.

Crews went on to explain that it’s Hart’s responsibility to acknowledge the feelings of people offended by his old tweets that landed him in the hot water.

“You have to acknowledge what went on and acknowledge the pain of other people. That’s all anybody’s asking for. That’s it,” Crews said.

Crews went on to compare Hart’s reaction to the controversy around his homophobic tweets to himself getting defensive during an argument with his wife Rebecca King Crews.

“People do make you feel that way … then all of a sudden you can get hardened,” he said. “But the hard part is when you put down the defences and you say, ‘Wait a minute, I’m not listening.’ Even if you don’t agree, you have to respect and know what another person is feeling is different.”

Hart recently stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and explained his reasoning for not hosting the Oscars.

“At that moment, when you know that you’ve given your all to try to please and it’s still not received, you have to make a decision to go, ‘I’m done trying to please,’” he said.

Hart also told Good Morning America: “I say I’m done with it. It gets no more energy from me. That’s why I said for the last time, I’m addressing this. There’s no more conversation about it. I’m over that, I’m over the moment, and I’m about today, so if it’s accepted, great, if it’s not, it’s nothing I can control. Some things are left out of your hands, so I’m done with it. I’m over it.”

The Oscars haven’t named a replacement for Hart, who they hoped would juice ratings for the show. Last year, the Academy Awards had its smallest audience ever.