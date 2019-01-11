Barrie police seek assistance in locating missing teen

Police are seeking assistance in locating 15-year-old Bianca Beauvais, who was reported missing from the Barrie area on Thursday.

According to Barrie police, Beauvais was last seen leaving her home Thursday afternoon.

Police have described Beauvais as a female, around five feet seven inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds. She has red, medium length hair, a fair complexion, hazel eyes and wears glasses.

Officers say she is believed to be wearing a dark teal spring jacket and black knee-high boots.

Police and Beauvais’ family are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

#BarriePolice is trying to locate Bianca Beauvais who is 15 years old and missing. #BPS and her family are concerned for her well being. If you can help Police in locating her, please call 705-725-7025 immediately. For additional information, please see: https://t.co/OWwZ3aJgTY pic.twitter.com/Z4PfLRZkzu — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) January 11, 2019