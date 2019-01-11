Hamilton aggregate home price increases to $577,654

House prices in Hamilton saw a significant increase in the fourth quarter of 2018.

According to a house price survey by Royal LePage, there was an almost four per cent increase in overall prices compared with the same period of 2017.

The report also puts the aggregate price of a Hamilton home at $577,654.

The fastest growth is in the condo market, which had a 9 per cent increase, rising to an average price of $361,624.

Royal Lepage’s report says there’s been an increase in demand in the Hamilton market, both from retirees looking to downsize and from first-time buyers who can’t afford Toronto’s prices.