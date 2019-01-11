Thirsty Dave Grohl falls off stage after chugging beer during Foo Fighters 1st 2019 show

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is off to a bit of a rough start in 2019 after the nice-guy rocker chugged a beer at the band’s first show of the year and immediately fell off the stage.

Grohl and the boys performed Wednesday night in Las Vegas as part of the massive consumer electronics show CES 2019 when the singer slipped and fell from the stage.

Video shows the 49-year-old singer walking the edge of the stage during a guitar solo before stepping down onto a riser, where a fan handed him a can of Bud Light. After attempting to drink the beer hands-free, Grohl decides to slam the beverage in one go.

However, he lost his footing and fell into the security pit with his guitar when he attempted to rejoin his bandmates. He was quickly helped up by security and continued on with the show.

It’s not the first time Grohl has taken a spill.

In 2015, the frontman fell from the stage during a gig in Sweden, busting his leg, forcing the Foo Fighters to cancel the band’s headlining performance at Glastonbury festival.