LAPD headquarters evacuated following discovery of suspicious package: reports

The headquarters of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) were evacuated after a suspicious package was spotted in the building’s mail room on Thursday night.

The LAPD confirmed the evacuation at around 8:15 p.m. PT.

Due to a suspicious package, LAPD’s Headquarters located at 1st and Main in Downtown Los Angeles has been evacuated. HazMat Personnel are responding and we will update as information becomes available. Please avoid the area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 11, 2019

ABC7 and Fox 11 reported that the package was found in the mail room.

The LAPD’s headquarters are located at 100 W. First Street in downtown Los Angeles.

A hazmeat team was on the scene Thursday night, according to ABC7.

KTLA reporter Kimberly Cheng tweeted that a suspicious letter with powder inside had been mailed to the headquarters, and the evacuation happened as a precaution.

Most employees evacuated were civilians, Cheng added.

The LAPD tweeted that a “suspicious envelope containing a powdery substance” was being investigated by the hazmat team.