LAPD headquarters evacuated following discovery of suspicious package: reports
The headquarters of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) were evacuated after a suspicious package was spotted in the building’s mail room on Thursday night.
The LAPD confirmed the evacuation at around 8:15 p.m. PT.
ABC7 and Fox 11 reported that the package was found in the mail room.
The LAPD’s headquarters are located at 100 W. First Street in downtown Los Angeles.
A hazmeat team was on the scene Thursday night, according to ABC7.
KTLA reporter Kimberly Cheng tweeted that a suspicious letter with powder inside had been mailed to the headquarters, and the evacuation happened as a precaution.
Most employees evacuated were civilians, Cheng added.
The LAPD tweeted that a “suspicious envelope containing a powdery substance” was being investigated by the hazmat team.
