Delta School District locks off clothing donation bins in safety effort

It’s been a discussion in municipalities across Canada, and now, the Delta School District has decided it will be the latest to close off clothing donation bins on its property.

School district spokesperson Jen Hill said the district is taking this step in an effort to be proactive and make sure no one comes to harm.

“We want to do something before that happens and we just feel it’s important to ensure the safety of our students and the community by locking off these bins,” said Hill.

“Hopefully by doing this we’re starting the conversation around what the future can hold for these bins.”

The school district doesn’t actually own any of the bins on its property. Hill says the vendors who own them will have to lock them off — at least until more in-depth safety reviews are conducted.

“It’s up to the vendors to look at securing them, making them more safe for the public, unable to be accessed and gotten into,” Hill said. “But of course if there’s different versions, or new iterations of bins that come forward that can be made safe, then of course that would be a conversation we would have.”

There haven’t been any incidents on school property involving the bins.

The decision comes after a string of incidents across the country in which people have gotten stuck in donation bins, including one where a 31-year old man died in West Vancouver on December 31st.

West Vancouver, Burnaby and Richmond announced they would be closing off bins in their municipalities following the incidents.