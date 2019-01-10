Roosters Country Cabaret
January 10, 2019 5:13 pm
Updated: January 10, 2019 5:20 pm

End of an era: Roosters Country Cabaret in Pitt Meadows to close for good

By Online News Producer  Global News

Roosters Country Cabaret is set to shuts its doors.

Roosters Country Cabaret/Facebook
A A

It’s the end of an era for country music lovers in Pitt Meadows.

Roosters Country Cabaret is set to close its doors for good.

READ MORE: Iconic Nick’s Spaghetti House closing next week after 6 decades in East Vancouver

On January 9, organizers took to social media to announce that there are just two weeks left to enjoy B.C.’s largest dance floor.

The hot spot is known for its five-cent wings and a mechanical bull.

Canadian country singer Aaron Pritchett got his start in music at the popular bar.

READ MORE: Highly popular waterfront pub in Kelowna will be closing soon

Organizers are currently taking guest list reservations for their last few weekends of operation.

WATCH: Couple at the helm of marijuana legalization closing stores

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC
British Columbia
Country Music
entertainment
Lower Mainland
news
Pitt Meadows
Roosters bar closing
Roosters Cabaret
Roosters Country Cabaret
Roosters Pitt Meadows

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.