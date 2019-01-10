End of an era: Roosters Country Cabaret in Pitt Meadows to close for good

It’s the end of an era for country music lovers in Pitt Meadows.

Roosters Country Cabaret is set to close its doors for good.

On January 9, organizers took to social media to announce that there are just two weeks left to enjoy B.C.’s largest dance floor.

The hot spot is known for its five-cent wings and a mechanical bull.

Canadian country singer Aaron Pritchett got his start in music at the popular bar.

Organizers are currently taking guest list reservations for their last few weekends of operation.

