Trial set for Alberta man charged in $10.2M fraud investigation

A central Alberta man accused of bilking investors of $10.2 million in Canada and the U.S. in a pyramid scheme is to face a trial next year.

Joshua Tenhove is charged with laundering crime proceeds, fraud and possession of property obtained by crime.

Mounties arrested him in 2017 following a search of a Red Deer home.

Police say the charges stem from a fraud investigation involving the purchase, sale and rental of mobile light towers by Silvertip Energy Inc.

The alleged victims include five individual investors and corporations in Canada and the United States.