Michael Cohen, former Trump lawyer, to testify publicly before Congress

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump‘s former lawyer, will testify publicly before Congress on Feb. 7.

Cohen will appear before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, a government release explained Thursday.

“I thank Michael Cohen for agreeing to testify before the Oversight Committee voluntarily,” the statement from U.S. Representative Elijah Cumming read.

It noted that the committee has “no interest in inappropriately interfering with any ongoing criminal investigations,” and will be consulting with Special Counsel Robert Mueller beforehand.

Cohen acknowledged the testimony in a separate statement: “I look forward to having the privilege of being afforded a platform with which to give a full and credible account of the events which have transpired.”

Cohen was sentenced in December to a total of three years in prison for his role in making illegal hush-money payments to women to help Trump’s 2016 election campaign and lying to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia.

The lawyer has cooperated with Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the election since last year, which has prompted anger from the president.

On Twitter, Trump has accused Cohen of lying several times and referred to him as “weak.”

— With files from Reuters