Mike Duffy seeks appeal after court blocks him from suing Senate

OTTAWA — Sen. Mike Duffy is asking Ontario’s Court of Appeal to overturn a decision blocking him from suing the Senate for millions of dollars over his dramatic and protracted suspension without pay more than five years ago.

READ MORE: Mike Duffy can’t take Senate to court over loss of pay, judge rules

Last month, Justice Sally Gomery ruled the Senate’s decision to suspend Duffy is protected by parliamentary privilege — a centuries-old right designed to protect legislators from having to answer to judges for doing their jobs.

The appeal Duffy’s lawyers filed today says the ruling erred in law on a number of fronts, and essentially equates parliamentary privilege with immunity.

READ MORE: Mike Duffy taking government to court, seeking close to $8 million

Duffy is asking the appeal court to set aside Gomery’s ruling and order the Senate to cover his legal costs.

Duffy is seeking $7.8 million in damages in the wake of the high-profile investigation of his expense claims, which culminated in his acquittal on 31 criminal charges in 2016.

His claim against the Senate alleges “an unprecedented abuse of power” when a majority of senators voted to suspend him without pay in November 2013, before any criminal charges had been filed.