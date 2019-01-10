Samsung unveils ridiculously large 219-inch TV, nicknamed ‘The Wall’

Tech giant Samsung upped its game this year at the CES show in Las Vegas by unveiling its massive, 219-inch TV called “The Wall.”

Samsung showed off the massive television, which boasts MicroLED display — something the company calls the “forefront of the next screen revolution.”

MicroLED displays are made up of millions of microscopic LED chips to produce vibrant colours in 4K High Definition.

The South Korean company already has 146-inch version of The Wall, which Samsung unveiled last year at the tech show. However, the company was able to shrink the TV down to a “more home-friendly” 75-inch, modular version.

Since The Wall is a modular television, the unit can expand or shrink to the consumers viewing needs, or space for that matter.

“The Wall 2019 takes personalization to the next level, with modular panels that consumers can position in any size or shape to meet their needs,” the company said in a statement.

The Wall can also be used to display photos or artwork when not in use.

“The customizable UX allows users to create a Feature Wall when the screen is turned off by choosing a picture, painting or piece of framed art that best suits their tastes,” Samsung said.

Samsung has yet to provide the cost for its new TVs.