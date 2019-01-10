Winnipeg gig by rapper The Game among cancelled tour dates

Local fans of California rapper The Game who were hoping to see him live Jan. 19 are going to be disappointed.

The Winnipeg show by the Grammy-nominated artist at the Burton Cummings Theatre has been cancelled for what the theatre calls “circumstances beyond our control.”

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg catches Winnipeg Jets playoff fever

The gig, along with the rest of The Game’s Canadian tour, was reportedly cancelled due to the Canadian government denying the rapper’s application to legally enter the country.

This isn’t The Game’s first run-in with Canadian customs. The “Hate It Or Love It” hitmaker – real name Jayceon Taylor – was denied entry on a 2011 tour as well.

The Burt said Thursday that fans who had already purchased tickets can get a refund at the point of purchase.

WATCH: Singer-songwriter Tebey on cross Canada tour with Tim Hicks