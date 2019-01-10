RCMP, Winnipeg police searching for evidence in Selkirk homicide

RCMP and Winnipeg police joined forces on the Red River Thursday afternoon looking for evidence in a homicide case.

RCMP said they were near Henderson Highway and Chief Peguis Trail investigating the homicide of Wesley William McRae, 30, who was killed Nov. 10 in Selkirk.

Police divers and the RCMP Major Crime Unit were also on site.

#rcmpmb & @wpgpolice are on the Red River today near Henderson Hwy & Chief Peguis Trail. RCMP divers & Major Crime Unit investigators are looking for evidence related to the Nov 10/2018 homicide of Wesley William McRae, 30, in Selkirk. pic.twitter.com/fQFg23vMia — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 10, 2019

