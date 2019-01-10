Crime
January 10, 2019 2:20 pm
Updated: January 10, 2019 2:21 pm

RCMP, Winnipeg police searching for evidence in Selkirk homicide

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP and Winnipeg police work together to search for evidence on the Red River.

RCMP Manitoba / Twitter
A A

RCMP and Winnipeg police joined forces on the Red River Thursday afternoon looking for evidence in a homicide case.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police find dead body inside Young Street building

RCMP said they were near Henderson Highway and Chief Peguis Trail investigating the homicide of Wesley William McRae, 30, who was killed Nov. 10 in Selkirk.

Police divers and the RCMP Major Crime Unit were also on site.

WATCH: Const. Tammy Skrabek explains how the community helps solve homicides

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Homicide
Homicide Investigation
RCMP Manitoba
Red River
Selkirk
Wesley William McRae
Winnipeg police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.