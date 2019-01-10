RCMP, Winnipeg police searching for evidence in Selkirk homicide
A A
RCMP and Winnipeg police joined forces on the Red River Thursday afternoon looking for evidence in a homicide case.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police find dead body inside Young Street building
RCMP said they were near Henderson Highway and Chief Peguis Trail investigating the homicide of Wesley William McRae, 30, who was killed Nov. 10 in Selkirk.
Police divers and the RCMP Major Crime Unit were also on site.
WATCH: Const. Tammy Skrabek explains how the community helps solve homicides
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.