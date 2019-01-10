Trudeau faces more questions on Indigenous rights, pipelines during B.C. tour

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his commitment to developing energy projects that keep environmental and First Nations concerns in mind as he continued his trip to Kamloops, B.C. Thursday.

During a visit to the new Industrial Training and Technology Centre at Thompson Rivers University, Trudeau faced further questions on his government’s response to the ongoing tensions in northern B.C. sparked by the RCMP’s enforcement of a court injunction at an anti-pipeline camp on Wet’suwet’en land Monday.

“There are people on all sides of various energy debates that need to be heard, need to be listened to and need to be worked with,” Trudeau said.

“We know this is the only way to get things done right, to engage with people broadly and demonstrate that we understand the only way to build a strong economy is to protect the environment at the same time.”

The comments came a day after the prime minister was met with protests from both First Nations and the so-called “Yellow Vest” movement as he arrived in Kamloops for a Liberal fundraising event.

Trudeau also faced anger and frustration from attendees at a town hall event held Wednesday night.

He was set to meet with seniors at a care facility following the event at Thompson Rivers University.

